MQM slams Sindh govt, announces white paper after Ramazan

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar has announced plans to publish a comprehensive white paper against the Sindh government, criticizing its governance and alleged corruption.

Speaking at a press conference with other MQM leaders in Karachi, Sattar accused the Sindh government of 16 years of poor governance and exploitation of Karachi’s citizens. He revealed that the first installment of the white paper will be released soon, with the second installment set to follow after Ramadan.

Sattar heavily criticized the governance in Sindh, particularly the issues related to employment practices. He accused the provincial government of favoring individuals with bogus domiciles over Karachi and Hyderabad residents in securing jobs. “People from rural Sindh are being given jobs in urban areas under fraudulent domiciles, which is completely unfair,” he stated. He emphasized the need for a uniform law, calling on the Chief Minister of Sindh to ensure justice for the youth of Karachi and Hyderabad.

The MQM leader also raised concerns about the treatment of retired civic body employees, highlighting the non-payment of dues. “The Sindh government is responsible for paying the dues of KMC employees since the 18th Amendment, but they have failed to do so, resulting in the economic hardship of retired employees,” said Sattar. According to him, the outstanding dues of retired employees, amounting to Rs 25 billion, remain unpaid, and the KMC has not fulfilled its obligations, even after the construction of 25 new towns in Karachi.

Sattar demanded the Sindh government immediately pay the arrears owed to retired employees and transfer the control of civic bodies to their rightful representatives. He warned of a strong protest if the issues were not addressed promptly.

He further mentioned that retired employees of local bodies in Hyderabad were also being denied their rightful dues, calling it a clear example of injustice. The MQM leader concluded by reiterating the need for the provincial government to uphold the rights of Karachi’s citizens, emphasizing that their economic justice cannot be ignored any longer.