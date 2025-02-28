‘Science in Sindh’ concludes with aim to promote education

The final provincial stage of the STEAM Festival “Science in Sindh” concluded successfully, aimed at promoting science education in Sindh’s educational institutions. Addressing the event, Sindh’s Minister for Education and Mines & Minerals, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, stated that the children of Sindh possess exceptional skills in understanding problems and finding scientific solutions. Through their models and creative abilities, they have demonstrated that they will use science for the welfare and peace of their homeland.

Earlier, Provincial Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah inaugurated the provincial-level STEAM Festival “Science in Sindh” at Karachi Expo Center. The event was organized under the joint efforts of the Sindh School Education Department, Sindh College Education Department, and Thar Education Alliance. Students from government and private schools and colleges across Sindh participated in the festival. The event was attended by Secretary of School Education Sindh Zahid Ali Abbasi, Secretary Asif Ikram, educational officers, experts, teachers, parents, and other distinguished guests.

In his speech, Provincial Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah highlighted that this festival was organized to celebrate and acknowledge the extraordinary talents of Sindh’s students and teachers. He noted that the Sindh government had declared this year as “Science in Sindh” to promote education in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM). The minister expressed his joy in witnessing students working on innovative projects and emphasized the importance of art in education. “The fusion of science and art is the fusion of heart and mind. No scientific creation is complete without art; science helps build machines, while art connects emotions,” he remarked.

He further noted that the students’ projects focused on the welfare of society and solving real-world issues, emphasizing the need to encourage such efforts. He praised the enthusiasm, energy, and confidence of the participating students and stated that the event was proof of the government’s commitment to not only promoting STEAM education but also fostering critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and creativity among the youth.

A presentation was given at the event, outlining how the School Education & Literacy Department (SE&LD) has been implementing the “Science in Sindh” initiative at the grassroots level since June 2024. So far, over 35,000 students and teachers from 1,137 government and private schools across 30 districts of Sindh have participated, along with thousands of students from cadet colleges. The festival has featured over 11,500 projects, guided by 3,700 teachers. Students presented projects on various topics, including “Float Your Boat,” “Engineering a Musical Instrument,” “A Postcard from Your City,” and “Pakistan 2100.” Additionally, models addressed critical issues such as climate change adaptation, artificial intelligence, cloud seeding technology, and alternative energy solutions. Alongside scientific projects, students showcased their talents in fine arts, music, theater, and poetry.

School Education Secretary Zahid Ali Abbasi explained that the projects were first selected at the school level, with the best ideas advancing to district-level festivals. These festivals were held across Sindh’s 30 districts in collaboration with the STEAM Policy Unit, the College Education Department, and cadet colleges, receiving widespread appreciation. The best projects from district-level competitions advanced to six regional STEAM festivals held in February 2025. On average, each festival attracted 12,000 participants, while 450 experts from 150 renowned institutions evaluated the students’ projects. In addition to STEAM activities, these festivals featured vibrant displays of art, culture, music, theater, and poetry, reflecting the participants’ intellectual and creative potential.

At the closing ceremony, Provincial Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah distributed awards to outstanding students and announced cash prizes totaling up to 2 million rupees for the top-performing students.