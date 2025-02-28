SBCA calls for eco-friendly steps to devleop ‘sustabilable buildings’

In light of environmental changes, it is imperative to adopt modern construction techniques that focus on energy conservation and eco-friendly features to develop sustainable buildings. This was stated by Director General of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Muhammad Ishaq Khowro, while presiding over an important meeting on Sindh Green Buildings. The meeting was attended by SBCA officials, representatives from BERC, and a delegation from GIZ Pakistan. During the meeting, discussions were held on the Sindh Green Buildings initiative. Muhammad Ishaq Khowro highlighted that this is a comprehensive project that will be implemented with financial support from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and GIZ Pakistan. He further explained that the National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) will serve as the primary executive agency, while BERC will act as the technical partner for the initiative.

Ishaq Khowro emphasized that, like the rest of the world, climate and environmental changes are significantly impacting Sindh, particularly Karachi. He noted that with Karachi’s population exceeding 20 million, rapid urban expansion, infrastructure limitations, air pollution, rising temperatures, and unpredictable rainfall are leading to challenges such as urban flooding and structural weaknesses in buildings. He stated that Pakistan has introduced the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC-2023) through NEECA to address these challenges. Under this code, building design, materials, equipment, and systems will be encouraged to incorporate energy-saving measures, along with the provision of technical assistance. The Director General further elaborated that keeping in mind Sindh’s unique climate, the preservation of architectural heritage, and urban challenges, BERC will assist SBCA in localizing the ECBC under Section 13(a) of the NEECA Act 2016. The framework will include amendments to building regulations, such as green roofs, rainwater conservation, building insulation, and capacity-building programs for engineers and skilled workers at the local level.

During the meeting, delegation members provided insights into the significance of green buildings, describing them as structures designed to reduce environmental impact, conserve energy, optimize water usage, and manage resources efficiently. Green buildings integrate solar energy utilization, minimize pollution and waste, and ensure proper ventilation while controlling the release of harmful gases such as carbon dioxide. The benefits of green buildings were also highlighted, including lower energy consumption compared to conventional buildings, reduced construction costs, higher professional reliability, and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, green buildings contribute to lower carbon emissions, promote health and well-being, and enhance environmental sustainability. Their modern features include LED lighting, cost-effective water supply solutions, and overall energy efficiency, making them a vital step towards a sustainable future.