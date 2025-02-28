Court extends Armaghan’s physical remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the physical remand of Armaghan Qureshi and Shiraz, key suspects in the Mustafa Amir murder case, for five days while ordering their medical examination. During the hearing, Armaghan claimed he was being tortured in police custody and requested not to be handed over for further interrogation. He further stated that he was denied access to a washroom for ten days. The court, however, dismissed his allegation of being denied access to a washroom stating that “If that were the case, you would not be standing here.” The court allowed the accused to meet their family and lawyers in the presence of police and court officials. Defence lawyers Abid Zaman, Tahir-ul-Rehman, and Barrister Sara Asim submitted their power of attorney on behalf of the suspects. The prosecution argued that further remand was necessary as police had traced a girl named Zuma, whose statement and DNA analysis were pending. Meanwhile, the defence claimed Shiraz’s legal team was denied access to their client while YouTubers were allowed to interview him. They urged the court to examine the record of a 15-minute police encounter, during which the accused reportedly contacted the police emergency helpline. Moreover, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah summoned top police officials to CM House for a briefing on the ongoing investigation into the Mustafa Amir murder case. Inspector General Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and Additional Inspector General of Karachi Javed Alam Odho were called alongside senior officers from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), and Special Investigation Unit (SIU), police officials said. The meeting covered future strategies to ensure justice in the case.