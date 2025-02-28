Govt orders 8,000 Chromebooks for public schools

The Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training has placed an order for 8,000 Chromebooks for its public educational institutions.

The order follows an online tender process facilitated by the National Book Foundation, where representatives from 11 companies participated.

Ten companies submitted financial bids, and the contract was awarded to the company offering the lowest price.

The Chromebooks are expected to be delivered within two months, with strict quality control measures in place to ensure the standards of the products provided.

This initiative is part of the government’s efforts to improve the quality of education in public schools by introducing digital learning tools.

Earlier, The Federal Directorate of Education in Islamabad had announced changes to the operating hours of educational institutions in the federal capital for the winter season. According to the notification, schools on Fridays operated from 8:30am to 12:30pm.

Morning shift institutions opened at 8:30am and closed at 1:30pm. Schools in the evening shift were open from 1:30pm to 6:00pm.

These adjusted timings aimed to accommodate the shorter daylight hours during the winter season, ensuring a more efficient schedule for both students and faculty.