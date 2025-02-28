PM’s aide for focus on urban forests to tackle environment challenges

Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam attended a tree plantation event aimed at planting one hundred thousand trees, hosted jointly by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Nestlé Pakistan here on Thursday.

During her address at the event, Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam emphasized the critical importance of addressing environmental challenges, particularly urban forestry. She stated, “We stand at the forefront of combating climate change, and the importance of urban forests cannot be overstated.” She highlighted the rapid, unprecedented expansion of cities, which leads to pollution, rising temperatures, and the loss of green spaces.

Romina described the tree plantation initiative as a “ray of hope,” demonstrating that integrating trees into urban landscapes can mitigate the effects of heat, improve air quality, and increase biodiversity.

“Urban afforestation enhances biodiversity, providing habitats for wildlife and improving the overall ecological health of urban areas. It offers a natural, sustainable solution to the climate crisis with long-term benefits for both the environment and public health,” she added.

Romina underscored that urban afforestation plays a crucial role in combating climate change by reducing carbon emissions and mitigating its harmful effects. She emphasized that as cities continue to grow, incorporating more green spaces, including urban forests, is essential to offsetting the environmental impact of urbanization.

She further acknowledged the significant steps being taken by the V20 nations in advancing urban afforestation as a strategy to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

“V20 countries, such as Bangladesh, are incorporating afforestation initiatives in urban planning to combat flooding and rising sea levels,” she said. The V20 consists of 58 nations most affected by climate change, advocating for stronger climate action and financial support.

Romina also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges posed by climate change, emphasizing that urban forests are a vital component of the broader environmental strategy. We are prioritizing natural solutions that align with our environmental goals and international commitments,” she said.

“Afforestation is not only about enhancing beauty; it is a means to build healthy communities, preserve sustainable urban ecosystems, and ensure environmental resilience for future generations,” she further stated.