PM Sharif pays tribute to armed forces on 6th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’

On the sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday honored the professionalism, bravery, and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces, reaffirming the nation’s unwavering commitment to defending its sovereignty.

In a statement marking the occasion, the premier reflected on the events of February 27, 2019, when the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) delivered a decisive response to Indian aggression, showcasing the country’s military preparedness.

“Six years ago today, the Pakistan Air Force sent a clear message to the enemy that Pakistan is fully capable of protecting its borders,” he stated.

The Prime Minister commended the armed forces for their dedication to national security, emphasizing that their swift and resolute actions in 2019 demonstrated Pakistan’s ability to counter any threat.

“Our armed forces have repeatedly proven their readiness to defend the motherland. Their sacrifices for the country’s security will always be remembered,” he affirmed.

He further underscored Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, warning that any attempts to destabilize the country would be met with a united response from the entire nation.

“Pakistan has always advocated for peace in the region, but when its stability is challenged, the nation stands firm like a leaden wall,” he asserted.

Operation Swift Retort, carried out on February 27, 2019, was Pakistan’s response to India’s incursion following the Pulwama attack. The PAF successfully downed an Indian fighter jet and captured its pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, later releasing him as a goodwill gesture.

The operation not only reinforced Pakistan’s military strength but also reaffirmed its steadfast stance on national security.