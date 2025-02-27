Fakhar Zaman dismisses retirement speculations

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman on Wednesday dismissed retirement rumors, expressing confidence in making a comeback within a month.

Speaking on a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast shared on social media, Zaman fondly recalled his 2017 Champions Trophy memories and reaffirmed his passion for ODI cricket.

“My sole focus was to recover from my illness and play in the Champions Trophy,” he said.

Despite medical advice to rest, Zaman resumed training earlier than recommended. “When I suffered an injury in the opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy, I couldn’t contain my emotions,” he admitted.

Recalling a personal moment, he shared, “My son asked if I was in pain. After the match against New Zealand, I knew my tournament was over.”

Reflecting on Pakistan’s campaign, Zaman regretted not being able to contribute. “I feel things could have been different if I had opened the innings against New Zealand. I even approached the umpire to check if I could step in,” he added.