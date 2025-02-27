Pak receives mortal remains of 6 nationals repatriated from Libya

The mortal remains of six Pakistani nationals, who tragically lost their lives in a boat incident off the coast of Zawiya city, Libya, arrived in Islamabad today (Thursday) via Flight No. QR614 at 07:25 hours (PST).

The repatriation was facilitated by the Government of Pakistan, following formalities completed by the Pakistani mission in Tripoli, Libya. The deceased individuals were among the 16 Pakistanis whose bodies were recovered after the tragic incident.

Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada personally received the bodies upon arrival, ensuring that all necessary arrangements were in place for their onward transfer to their hometowns.

Facilitation desks were set up at the airport for the grieving families, while ambulances were arranged to transport the remains to Peshawar.

The six deceased Pakistanis repatriated today included Musawir Hussain son of Sher Mehdi, from Kurram, Shoaib Ali son of Muhammad Ali, from Kurram, Muhammad Ali Shah son of Abdullah Shah, from Orakzai, Abid Hussain son of Muhammad Hassan, Musab Hussain son of Jamil Hussain, and Shoaib Hussain son of Noord Ali, from Kurram.

The bodies were handed over to their respective families, who were devastated by the loss of their loved ones.

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), in coordination with relevant authorities, arranged onward transportation of the bodies to their hometowns via road. A standby medical team was also deployed to assist grieving families during the process.