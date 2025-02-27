Search for Justice and Climate Action Now Urge Inclusion of Children’s Voices in Climate-Focused Interventions

Lahore, [February 26, 2025]– Search for Justice and Climate Action Now (CAN) called for prioritizing the inclusion of children’s perspectives in shaping climate change policies during the panel discussion “Climate Justice and Child Labour – A Call to Action.” The discussion was organized in collaboration with the Department of Sociology, Lahore College for Women University.

Iftikhar Mubarik, Executive Director of Search for Justice, emphasized the urgent need to address the intersection of climate justice and child protection, particularly child labour. He highlighted how climate-induced disasters, such as floods, increase child vulnerability, pushing more children into exploitative labour and violating their rights. Mubarik underscored that children are among the most affected by climate change, yet their voices remain largely unheard in policy discussions. He called on the government to declare a Climate Emergency and to prioritize child participation in shaping sustainable climate actions. “Children, adolescents, and young people must have a seat at the table when decisions about their future are being made,” he stated.

He further stressed the need for a comprehensive, child-centered climate action plan to address the growing risks faced by children in climate-affected regions. This plan, he asserted, should include robust social protection mechanisms, education continuity strategies, and sustainable livelihood support for families to prevent children from being forced into labour due to climate-induced economic hardships.

Sarah Hayat, a prominent Climate Justice lawyer drew attention to critical yet often-overlooked aspects of climate justice, stressing the need for urgent systemic reforms to combat environmental degradation and air pollution. She acknowledged the commendable efforts of individual citizens who are actively engaged in climate-friendly initiatives such as plantation drives and the adoption of renewable energy.

However, she emphasized that while such actions are valuable, they alone cannot resolve the deep-rooted environmental challenges Pakistan faces. She further pointed out that the Environment & Climate Change Department’s own data identifies traffic and vehicles as the source of 83% of total carbon emissions, underscoring the need for immediate policy interventions. She called on the government to implement strict emissions regulations, invest in sustainable public transportation, and transition toward cleaner energy alternatives to mitigate the alarming rise in pollution levels.

Nida Usman, a prominent human rights lawyer and Founder of the Women in Law Initiative, highlighted the often-overlooked connection between climate change and gender-based violence (GBV), emphasizing the urgent need for gender-responsive climate policies. Speaking at the panel discussion, Usman pointed out that climate-induced humanitarian crises, such as floods and droughts, disproportionately impact women and girls, exposing them to heightened risks of early and forced marriages, domestic violence, and other forms of GBV. “During times of crisis, families facing economic hardships often resort to child marriages as a coping mechanism, while incidents of GBV tend to rise due to displacement, resource scarcity, and social instability,” she stated.

Dr. Asma Seemi Malik, Head of the Sociology Department at Lahore College for Women University, emphasized the responsibility of every individual in ensuring that all children have access to a clean and healthy environment. She called for stronger collaboration between the Environment Protection & Climate Change Department and academia to generate evidence-based research that can effectively guide government agencies in formulating and implementing the right policies. She further stated that academic research plays a crucial role in providing the necessary data and insights to drive effective climate policies. Strengthening ties between policymakers and researchers will ensure that government interventions are well-informed and directed toward sustainable solutions.

Rashida Qureshi, the focal person for Climate Action Now (CAN), emphasized the critical role of media personnel, civil society organizations, religious leaders, and parliamentary forums in collaboratively addressing climate challenges. She called for a unified approach, urging all stakeholders to come together and develop a clear, coordinated pathway with well-defined roles and timelines. Qureshi stressed the importance of ensuring that each entity operates within its jurisdiction while working collectively toward a common goal for effective climate action.