FinMin Aurangzeb assures to address KP’s concerns over NFC

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb has assured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that the Centre will address its concerns regarding the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. This reassurance was given during his meeting with Muzzamil Aslam, Adviser to the KP Chief Minister on Finance, where both discussed key economic matters.

Aurangzeb praised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s efforts in implementing the National Fiscal Pact and Agricultural Income Tax.

Meanwhile, Aslam raised concerns over the federal government’s decision to withhold funds allocated for the merged districts under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP).