Court acquits Justice’s daughter in accident case due to lack of evidence

The Islamabad District and Sessions Courts on Wednesday acquitted Shanzay Malik, daughter of Supreme Court Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, in a 2022 accident case.

Judicial Magistrate Adnan Yousuf issued a detailed verdict, highlighting critical gaps in the investigation and evidence collection that led to the decision.

According to a detailed verdict, the case dates back to September 23, 2022, when an accident occurred. However, the complainant filed the case three months and 15 days after the incident. The court noted that the prosecution failed to produce a formal postmortem report, relying only on an external examination of the body. The medical officer had explicitly stated that a full postmortem was necessary, but it was never conducted. Without this crucial evidence, the court found it impossible to establish guilt.

Further, the investigation revealed lapses in evidence collection. Blood samples from the accident site were not matched with the vehicle involved. Additionally, the police did not clarify the speed limit on Kashmir Highway at the time of the incident.

The court observed that the available evidence was insufficient to convict the accused. Given the lack of a postmortem, incomplete forensic analysis, and procedural shortcomings, the possibility of a conviction after trial was ruled out. Consequently, the court approved Shanzay Malik’s acquittal request.