Pakistan commemorates the sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, celebrating its decisive victory

Today marks the sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, commemorating the Pakistan Armed Forces’ decisive response to India’s failed incursion.

The nation is observing this day to honor the courageous heroes who defended the motherland, successfully shooting down Indian Air Force jets and upholding Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Six years ago, the Pakistan Air Force downed two Indian fighter jets that violated its airspace, capturing Indian pilot Abhinandan after an intense dogfight. His image has since become a symbol of the lesson Pakistan delivered to India.

Prior to this, the Indian Air Force carried out an aerial strike near Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, targeting a religious seminary that New Delhi falsely claimed was a militant camp, boasting of eliminating hundreds of terrorists—an assertion that was quickly debunked.

Pakistan later released a video of the captured pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan, in which he confirmed his identity and service number—facts that India could not refute.

As a gesture of goodwill, then-Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered Abhinandan’s release on humanitarian grounds. However, India has yet to recover from the embarrassment of its botched operation, which drew widespread ridicule and exposed its false narratives.