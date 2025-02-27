PIA direct flights to UK to resume by THIS month

Pakistan is intensifying its diplomatic efforts to restore direct Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to both the United Kingdom and the United States.

Negotiations are currently underway with the UK Department for Transport, with official documents suggesting that flights to the UK could resume by June 2025.

Simultaneously, discussions with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are progressing, with a delegation of American experts scheduled to visit Pakistan next month to assess the feasibility of launching direct flights between the two countries.

The document also highlights PIA’s severe financial struggles, attributing a $600 million loss to a statement made by a minister during the PTI government. The minister’s claim that PIA pilots held fraudulent degrees and dubious licenses led to the suspension of PIA operations by the European Union (EU) and the UK.

As a result, the US FAA downgraded Pakistan’s aviation safety rating, grounding 150 PIA pilots and causing professional and financial hardships for Pakistani pilots working abroad.

PIA’s market share has plummeted from 50% to just 20%, while Gulf and UAE-based airlines have expanded their foothold, benefiting from favorable bilateral agreements. The national carrier’s liabilities have surged to Rs740 billion, covering payments to suppliers, fuel expenses, and government-backed loans.