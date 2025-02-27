Rain forecast threatens Pakistan vs Bangladesh match today

The Pakistan vs. Bangladesh match in Group A of the ICC Champions Trophy, set to take place today at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, is likely to be impacted by rain, according to international media reports.

The match is scheduled to begin at 2 PM Pakistan time, but the Meteorological Department has forecasted rain in Rawalpindi. AccuWeather predicts a 75% chance of rain at 2 PM and a 68% chance at 3 PM.

Islamabad also experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, potentially leaving the outfield damp. As a result, Bangladesh canceled their practice session due to unsuitable ground conditions. However, the match carries only formal significance, as both teams have already been eliminated from the tournament.

Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced intense criticism for their poor performances, with former players and fans expressing frustration not just at the players but also at the management and selection committee.

Addressing the criticism in a press conference yesterday, Chief Selector Aaqib Javed defended the selections, stating, “Every player in the team was chosen based on performance. Our focus was on assembling the best possible squad.”