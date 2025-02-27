Diamond Paints Reaffirms Commitment to Excellence with ISO Certifications

Diamond Paints, Pakistan’s leading paint brand, continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and operational excellence by maintaining key ISO certifications. Since 2015, the company has proudly held certifications for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001, reinforcing its dedication to quality, environmental management, and occupational health and safety.

These certifications are more than just benchmarks; they are integral to the way Diamond Paints operates. The ISO 9001 certification underscores the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality products and services. By adhering to rigorous quality management standards, Diamond Paints ensures consistent customer satisfaction and continuous improvement in its processes.

The ISO 14001 certification highlights Diamond Paints’ proactive approach to environmental management. In an era where environmental concerns are paramount, this certification reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to minimize its environmental footprint. As part of its environmental initiatives, Diamond Paints shifted 50% of the electricity load at its factory and 37% at its head office to solar energy, significantly reducing its reliance on non-renewable resources. Additionally, the company installed an Effluent Treatment Plant at its Sundar factory, which treats up to 988,000 liters of water monthly using innovative, eco-friendly technology. Diamond Paints also produces lead-free enamels, offering customers safer and more sustainable paint options while prioritizing public health and environmental protection.

Moreover, the ISO 45001 certification demonstrates Diamond Paints’ focus on occupational health and safety. The company prioritizes the well-being of its employees by maintaining a safe and healthy work environment. This certification ensures that Diamond Paints adheres to international best practices in health and safety management, protecting its workforce and fostering a culture of safety across its operations.

Commenting on the significance of these certifications, CEO of Diamond Paints, Mir Shoaib Ahmed, stated, “Our ISO certifications are a testament to our commitment to operational excellence and sustainable practices. Since 2015, these certifications have been central to our mission of delivering high-quality products while ensuring the safety of our employees and the protection of our environment.”

By continuing to uphold these standards, Diamond Paints not only sets an example for the industry but also reinforces its position as a trusted and responsible brand committed to building a brighter and more sustainable future.