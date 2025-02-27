‘Khwabeeda’ hits Spotify Top 10 for Pakistan

Whether it’s his timeless hits or his latest releases, Farhan Saeed’s music continues to connect with listeners. His latest track, Khwabeeda, has now climbed to No. 8 on Spotify Pakistan’s Top 10.

The song has been gaining consistent momentum since its release with Saeed’s fans worldwide – who are loving the soulful lyrics and soothing melody. Khwabeeda joins a long list of Farhan Saeed’s songs that have left a lasting impact on listeners.

A little fun fact shared by Farhan Saeed himself- Khwabeeda is entirely sung in the falsetto technique, a vocal style he previously used only in the choruses of Pi Jaun and Kadi Kadi. This marks the first time he has performed an entire song in this technique.

With thousands of daily streams and a growing fanbase, Khwabeeda shows once again why Farhan Saeed is one of Pakistan’s most beloved musicians in the country.