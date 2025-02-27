‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ set to hit theatres

Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit fans have much to celebrate. The pair’s iconic film Dil To Pagal Hai is all set to re-release in theatres.

The film is the latest addition to a long list of films that have been re-released in theatres in the recent months and have found newer audiences.

On Monday, Yash Raj Films announced that Dil To Pagal Hai, which also stars Karisma Kapoor along with SRK and Dixit, will hit the theatres again on February 28.

“The era of pure romance and love is coming back to the theatres this week! Rewatch Dil To Pagal Hai from 28th February @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @cinepolisindia,” a post on YRF’s official Instagram handle read.

The news was received with excitement by the fans of the film. Chiming in the comment section, a social media user wrote, “Yaay… my favourite movie.” “Wow…can’t wait to watch it again,” another user wrote.

Another commented, “Must watch to know what real Indian cinema is filled with great music and, performances, especially Karishma Kapoor.” Directed by Yash Chopra, Dil To Pagal Hai was originally released in 1997. Akshay Kumar played a special cameo in the film. The film won three National awards for providing the best wholesome entertainment, Best Supporting Actress and for Best Choreography. The film was a love triangle featuring three dancers portrayed by SRK, Madhuri and Karisma. Dil To Pagal Hai was released almost thirty years ago and to this day, it is etched in people’s hearts and minds.