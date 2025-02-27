Mehwish Hayat performs Umrah, shares glimpses with fans

Pakistan showbiz industry actor Mehwish Hayat is currently in Makkah, Saudia Arabia where she performed Umrah. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared with her fans and well-wishers a few glimpses of her spiritual trip.

She was seen praying standing in Masjid al-Haram, Makkah. The video went viral on social media and she received congratulatory messages.

As for her work routine, after a seven-year pause, she is returning to the small screen with a drama serial ‘Dayan’ alongside equally stellar Ahsan Khan.