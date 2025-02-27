‘Pathaan 2’ details revealed

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the stunning Deepika Padukone are set to reunite for the much-awaited sequel to their hit film Pathaan.

The duo, who created magic together in the 2023blockbuster, will once again bring their chemistry to the big screen in Pathaan 2, part of the expanding Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe.

While Shah Rukh Khan will reprise his role as the suave RAW agent, Deepika Padukone returns as Rubina, the daring agent who helped him in the original film.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter of this high-octane spy action-adventure, but the details about Pathaan 2 are still under wraps.

The script is almost done, with screenwriter Abbas Tyrewala revealing that it’s currently in the final stages of development. However, production hasn’t officially kicked off yet, as Shah Rukh Khan is busy filming his upcoming project King, set for release in 2026. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has been taking time off after the birth of her daughter, Dua, and will soon return to work. There’s also buzz that Ashutosh Rana, who played Colonel Sunil Luthra in Pathaan, might return for Pathaan 2, adding to the excitement. While Pathaan 2 will be part of the massive YRF Spy Universe, it won’t be directed by Siddharth Anand, who helmed the original film.

Aditya Chopra, who oversees the YRF Spy Universe, is also working on other projects within the franchise, including a female-led spy film Alpha starring Alia Bhatt, and WAR 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Fans can expect Pathaan 2 to be another blockbuster, but details on its production timeline and release date remain unclear for now. In other news, a complaint was filed against Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff for endorsing a popular ‘elaichi’ brand.

According to Indian media outlets, the complaint contains accusations of misleading advertisements, sparking legal action against Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff in Kota city, India.

The actors’ association with the pan masala brand and its controversial tagline ‘bolo zubaan kesari’ has drawn significant attention, including a complaint in the Kota Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The complaint was lodged by Inder Mohan Singh Hani, who claims that the advertisement promotes false information, especially targeting the youth.