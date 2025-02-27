Police get remand of Sajid Hasan’s son in drug case

A judicial magistrate on Monday granted physical remand of Sahir Hasan, son of actor Sajid Hasan, in police custody for a day in a drug supply case to the murderer of Mustafa Amir and others. Sahir was presented before the magistrate at the Central Jail Judicial Complex, where the police requested five-day remand to further investigate his alleged involvement in drug trafficking. However, the court approved only a one-day remand, instructing the police to provide additional evidence in the ongoing investigation. According to investigators, Sahir has been supplying drugs in affluent areas of Karachi for the past two years. The police claim to have recovered narcotics worth Rs 50 million from his possession. Authorities are also examining his potential connection to the murder of Mustafa Amir. Preliminary investigations suggest that both Mustafa Amir and his suspected killer, Armaghan, were among Sahir’s clients. The investigation has also uncovered details of an international drug trafficking network. According to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Sahir disclosed that the drugs originated from Colombia and were smuggled into Pakistan through California. The shipments reportedly arrived in Islamabad and Lahore via courier services, with two brothers running the operation through the dark web.