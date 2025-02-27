New National Narrative

As the government expands its campaign against armed fighters in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a new battle emerges – not just on the ground but in the realm of narratives or ideas. The government has introduced the National Prevention of Violent Extremism (NPVE) Policy, which is mainly to counter extremism through new tools – education, media and community engagement, alongside military action.

The policy is different from past strategies that relied mostly on gun power. It promotes a “whole-of-society” approach, focusing on reforming school curricula, engaging religious leaders, and countering extremist narratives online. It also includes efforts to rehabilitate former fighters and reintegrate affected communities.

However, the devil lies in detail and the policy, unfortunately, lacks clear details and may be difficult to implement. The army in the past led security efforts. This time, civilian authorities, like the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) may not the necessary mindset to execute this plan effectively.

The NPVE Policy introduces a “5-R” approach-Revisit, Reach Out, Reduce, Reinforce and Reintegrate. – Each ‘R’ focuses on different aspects of extremism prevention. It seeks to promote tolerance, curb online radicalisation and encourage social harmony through arts and culture. The document also includes 700 key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure success.

As past policies have struggled due to weak enforcement, the new policy does not invoke much interest. Pakistan has launched several military operations over the years, but these efforts often provided short-term relief rather than lasting peace. The challenge now is whether this new approach can move beyond slogans and deliver real change.

The balance between military and civilian control remains another key issue. NACTA is a civilian body, whereas the military continues to dominate every sphere – security as well as civilian matters. For the NPVE to work, it needs strong execution, region-specific adaptations, and public trust. Otherwise, it risks being "old wine in a new bottle".