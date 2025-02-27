Punjab’s Prime Peak

The Punjab government, under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has completed its first year in office, marking a period of ambitious reforms and development projects. From healthcare to infrastructure, social welfare to environmental initiatives, the government has focused on improving the lives of the people. However, while achievements are evident, challenges remain.

Healthcare has seen significant improvements, with mobile clinics, free cancer treatments, and new hospitals under construction. The revival of the free dialysis programme has been a crucial step for underprivileged patients. Similarly, education has been prioritised, with the distribution of laptops, electric bikes, and financial support for students. Additionally, the government has taken commendable steps in women’s empowerment through employment schemes, virtual police stations, and marriage support for girls.

Infrastructure development has also been a focus. Road construction projects, advanced sewerage systems, and solar energy distribution indicate a long-term vision for Punjab’s growth. The introduction of electric buses and tram services in Lahore further enhances urban mobility. Meanwhile, the crackdown on illegal encroachments and the promotion of tourism reflect a broader strategy for economic revitalisation.

Despite these accomplishments, Punjab still faces pressing issues. Unemployment, inflation, and poverty continue to impact millions. While the government has kept bread prices low and expanded housing schemes, the real success will be measured by the long-term improvement in people’s living standards. Economic stability, institutional reforms, and sustained efforts against corruption will determine whether this momentum continues.

Opposition parties, instead of engaging in mere criticism, should contribute constructively to the province’s progress. Healthy debate and accountability are essential for good governance, but obstructionist politics will only slow down development. A cooperative approach between the government and opposition can accelerate Punjab’s journey towards prosperity.

Maryam Nawaz’s first year in office has set the stage for further progress. However, the ultimate success of her leadership will be judged not just by grand projects but by tangible changes in the daily lives of ordinary citizens. If governance remains people-centric, Punjab’s climb towards prosperity can indeed reach greater heights. *