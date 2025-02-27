Rupee gains 6 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Friday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.20 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.26. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.75 and Rs 281.25, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 91 paisa to close at Rs292.26 against the last day’s closing of Rs291.09, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up and closed at Rs1.82, whereas an increase of Rs1.66 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs351.03 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs349.37. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 2 each to close at Rs 76.01 and Rs 74.44, respectively.