148 Chinese enterprises showcase cutting-edge solutions at Solar Expo

Solar Pakistan 2025, the country’s largest and only dedicated alternative energy event, concluded at the Expo Centre in Lahore, marking a milestone in Pakistan’s renewable energy journey.

The three-day event was the largest in its history, spanning five halls and featuring more than 350 exhibitors from 10 countries.

Among them, 148 Chinese enterprises stood out, showcasing innovative solar and energy storage technologies tailored to Pakistan’s growing energy needs.

The exhibition brought together a diverse mix of stakeholders, including policymakers, investors, manufacturers, suppliers, traders, and distributors.

It served as a platform to showcase innovations in solar energy, energy storage, and other alternative energy solutions, with a particular focus on addressing Pakistan’s energy challenges.

Chinese companies, a prominent feature of the event, demonstrated their commitment to supporting Pakistan’s renewable energy goals.

Sungrow, an industry leader in inverter and energy storage solutions, exhibited for the 5th time, showcasing its latest residential and commercial energy storage systems.

The products are designed to address Pakistan’s unstable grid and the growing demand for reliable backup power, particularly in the industrial and residential sectors.

At the event, Sungrow’s Regional Director Howard Fu highlighted the company’s decade-long presence in Pakistan. Since entering the Pakistani market in 2015, the company has been at the forefront of the country’s solar energy transformation.

During the exhibition, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners for a significant energy storage project, further strengthening its collaboration with local partners.

Dong Jin Group, another key Chinese exhibitor, showcased a range of products tailored to the Pakistani market, including residential energy storage systems, commercial inverters, lithium batteries, and electric vehicle batteries.

These innovations align with the Pakistani government’s vision of developing green energy cities.

Hu Ge, General Manager of Dong Jin Pakistan, highlighted the immense potential of Pakistan’s solar market.

“The Pakistani government’s support for solar energy over the past few years has created a mature and dynamic market. With recent policy adjustments, we anticipate explosive growth in the solar-plus-storage sector,” Hu said.

He also announced that Dong Jin is set to participate in another major solar exhibition in Karachi later this year.

Shah Jahan Mirza, Managing Director of the Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB) at the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Government of Pakistan, visited the Chinese exhibitors’ booths during the event, expressing his support for the growing international collaboration in the renewable energy sector.

“Chinese companies have played a crucial role in advancing our solar energy infrastructure, and we look forward to further strengthening this partnership,” Mirza stated according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Wednesday.