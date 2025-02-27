PAA inks $15mn deal with Tech Int’l

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced on Wednesday that a contract worth 2.2 billion yen ($14.7 million) has been signed with Tech International. In a press release, the PAA said that a successful completion of the tendering process for security equipment under the Phase-2 Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Project was conducted in Japan.

“Under this project, state-of-the-art Explosive Detection System (EDS CT) machines along with an advanced Baggage Handling System will be installed at Karachi, Multan, and Faisalabad airports,” the PAA said.

The authority added that the project is being implemented with a Japanese grant through the JICA, with Gyros serving as the consultant.

“This initiative marks a significant step in strengthening aviation security and passenger facilitation at Pakistan’s major airports.”