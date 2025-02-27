Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to expand bilateral trade to $2bn

Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday vowed to take the volume of bilateral trade from current $400 million to $2 billion in the near future, besides agreeing to exploit the immense potential for cooperation in the fields of investment, connectivity and tourism.

The bilateral ties were discussed in the “fruitful” one-on-one meeting and the delegation-level talks between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was on a two-day visit here.

The two leaders, addressing the joint press stakeout, told the media that both sides had agreed for the efforts to realize the “dream” project of Trans-Afghan Railway to connect Central Asia with South Asia, which the prime minister said would be a game changer for the region.

Thanking the Uzbek side for warm hospitality, the prime minister said both countries shared the centuries-old bond rooted in a shared history and that the bilateral ties were moving in the right direction.

“The relations between our countries are moving in the right direction -positively and speedily. You have played a pivotal role in strengthening this bond and converting it into relations that stand on investment and trade,” he remarked.

Coming to the regional situation, he said both sides emphasised that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was vital for regional connectivity and peace.

However, he said that Afghanistan’s soil must not be allowed to be used by militant groups to attack any other country, including Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz invited President Mirziyoyev to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

In his remarks, President Mirziyoyev said that they had “truly productive” discussions on cooperation in different directions.

Calling Pakistan a “trusted partner” with growing reputation, he said the bilateral ties had developed dynamically. He also appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz for his government’s efforts and achievements for economic stability.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz’s visit was “historic” to mark a new chapter in bilateral relations.

He said both sides reached a conclusion on the establishment of a High-Level Strategic Council and the relevant ministries and departments from both sides would give bi-monthly reports on the measures taken to promote cooperation.

Before the joint presser, Pakistan and Uzbekistan signed multiple accords to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of defence, technology, technical training and youth empowerment.

Following their bilateral meeting and the delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Mirziyoyev witnessed the ceremony as the officials from both sides exchanged the pre-signed documents of the agreements and MoUs for cooperation in different fields.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov exchanged the documents of agreements in the fields of visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders, military intelligence, internal affairs, professional and technical training and training of diplomats.

Another inter-government agreement was signed between both sides to collaborate in the fields of scientific research, technology, and innovation. Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Khodjayev Jamshid exchanged the documents.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Director General of the National Information Agency of Uzbekistan Kuchimov Abdusaid exchanged a document of news cooperation agreement between the news agencies of both sides.

DPM Dar and Mayor of Tashkent Shavkat Umurzakov Buranovich exchanged the documents of an MoU between Lahore and Tashkent.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Tarar and Director of Youth Affairs Agency of Uzbekistan Sa’dullayev Alisher exchanged documents of the MoU between Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and the Government of Uzbekistan on youth affairs.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Mirziyoyev signed a joint declaration on the outcomes of the former’s visit and also the protocols for the establishment of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.