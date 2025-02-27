Imran seeks report on KP cabinet’s performance

Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has directed the party’s accountability committee to submit a report on alleged corruption and the performance of ministers in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by May.

Sources stated that the PTI founder has requested a report regarding the ministers’ performance and the use of funds, prompting the Accountability Committee to begin summoning cabinet members.

PTI accountability committee member, advocate Qazi Anwar, said that the report on the performance of cabinet members will be presented in the first week of May. All ministers, advisors, and assistants will submit their reports to the committee, providing details about the use of funds and related information.

Qazi Anwar added that this process will be completed in May, after which the report will be presented to PTI’s founder. The Food Minister has already submitted their performance report to the committee.

Earlier, Imran Khan instructed party members holding government roles to step down from their positions within the party.

The directive, communicated through PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, aims to give Junaid Akbar, the newly appointed president of PTI’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chapter, a free hand in reorganising the party. Raja, speaking to journalists after visiting Khan in Adiala jail on Tuesday, assured that Khan is in good health despite concerns over his well-being.

He also revealed that Khan planned to write to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi about issues within the prison system, noting that the jail administration was allegedly under the control of “unseen forces.”