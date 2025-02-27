Real Madrid forward Mbappé to miss Copa del Rey semifinal

Kylian Mbappé was not included in Real Madrid’s squad for the Copa del Rey match against Real Sociedad on Wednesday. Coach Carlo Ancelotti said Tuesday Mbappé was going to be available for the first leg of the semifinals in Basque Country, but the France star did not fully recover from a tooth problem and was left out of the traveling squad for the match. Also not included were regular starters Thibaut Courtois and Federico Valverde, who are going to be rested by Ancelotti. Mbappé had missed practice on Tuesday after having a tooth removed, according to Spanish media. Mbappé has scored six goals in his last five matches in all competitions, including a hat trick in the return leg of the Champions League playoffs against Manchester City. Brazil forward Endrick and Brahim Díaz are the likely replacements for Mbappé in attack. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid drew 4-4 in the first leg of the other Copa semifinal in Barcelona on Tuesday.