CM Maryam directs to set up Ist crime control department

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the establishment of the first Crime Control Department to reduce organized crime so as to ensure safety of people’s lives and property. The Chief Minister presided over a special meeting in which it was informed that the Crime Control Department will provide services to reduce seven major organized crimes. Punjab’s first Crime Control Department (CCD) will use modern technology to combat organized crimes.

On the direction of CM Punjab, it was decided to provide drone surveillance technology to the CCD. In case of occurrence of any crime, the surveillance drone will reach the scene within five minutes and start monitoring process. The Crime Control Department will immediately take action to apprehend the culprits in case of murder and rape incidents.

The CCD will take immediate action to overcome the shooter mafia in different areas of the province. The CCD will also take action against the organized land grabber mafia. The CCD will be active in controlling gangster rackets and other mafias. Immediate action will be taken against dacoity, robbery, rape, murder, organized theft and land mafia. The CCD will also be responsible for data management related to crimes and criminals across Punjab.

The CM approved the appointments in the Crime Control Department. Additional Inspector General of Police will head the Crime Control Department. It was decided to appoint three DIGs, SSP, SP in the divisional headquarters and DSP in each district. The Crime Control Department will consist of a total number of 4258 officers and personnel. 2258 officers and personnel are being transferred to CCD immediately from the Punjab Police.

CM Punjab also approved buildings, vehicles and modern equipment for CCD. She directed to undertake immediate steps for the establishment and legislation of Crime Control Department in a special meeting. She directed to provide the department with the required resources.

The Chief Minister said, “The Crime Control Department will bring a clear reduction in crime rate in Punjab. The establishment of CCD should instill significant fear among the criminal elements. Dearth of resources should not be allowed to stand in the way of ensuring public safety. The best possible technology should be acquired to combat crime across Punjab.”

Best Medical Treatment

A report of a self-immolation incident has come to surface which occurred in front of the Lahore High Court. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to provide best medical treatment facilities to Muhammad Asif. According to the report, yesterday (February 25) at around 11 am, Muhammad Asif, son of Muhammad Aslam, resident of Kot Muhammad Hussain, resident of Khanewal, poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire in front of the Honourable Judge of the Lahore High Court, Justice Shujja Ali Khan. Rescue 1122 immediately reached the spot and shifted the victim to Mayo Hospital, Lahore in no time.

Initial medical examination revealed that 30 to 40 percent of Muhammad Asif’s body was burnt. The initial report stated that Muhammad Asif was an employee of Nestle Company and was removed from his post. Muhammad Asif had filed a writ petition in the Lahore High Court against his dismissal. On the day of the incident, the Honourable Judge had fixed the next hearing of the case for April 8, 2025.

It is reported that after the adjournment hearing, Muhammad Asif committed self-immolation. Further investigation revealed that Muhammad Asif had hidden the petrol used for self-immolation in a Nestle bottle in his pocket. Muhammad Asif is currently undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital, Lahore, where his treatment and physical condition are being monitored. The Chief Minister has directed provision of best medical treatment facilities to Muhammad Asif.