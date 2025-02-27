Punjab govt’s media campaign reflects ground realities: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has challenged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to present a list of just 10 development projects, stating that if they do, the Punjab government will promote them itself.

She emphasized that Punjab’s media campaign is grounded in reality, while those with “zero performance” should be embarrassed to criticize Punjab’s governance.

Her remarks came in response to a statement by Barrister Saif.

Azma Bokhari stated that instead of constantly targeting Punjab, the so-called spokespersons should present the performance of their government. The fact that they only criticize Punjab is proof they have nothing substantial to showcase about KP’s achievements.

She added that those whose governance is marked by theatrics, empty promises, and conspiracies against the nation have no standing to comment on Punjab’s progress.

The Information Minister highlighted Punjab’s tangible results, noting that under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, significant positive changes have been made in the lives of Punjab’s residents within just one year.