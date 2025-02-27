Govt to provide relief to power consumers using up to 300 units

The government has decided to provide relief to agricultural tube wells and electricity consumers using up to 300 units per month, as the Power Division has written a letter to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) requesting relief for these users. Federal Minister for Energy, Ovais Ahmad Khan Leghari, announced a significant step to benefit agricultural tube wells and consumers using up to 300 units of electricity, stating that the reduction in monthly fuel adjustments will now also be extended to them. According to the letter written by the Power Division, consumers using up to 300 units per month had been deprived of the benefit of the monthly fuel adjustment reduction since June 2015, while agricultural tube wells had lost this benefit since December 2010. The letter to NEPRA emphasized that applying the fuel cost reduction to agricultural tube wells and consumers using up to 300 units will lead to further reductions in their monthly bills, providing much-needed relief.