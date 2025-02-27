Pak-American family donates to free speech campaign

Arenowned Pakistan-American family has made a generous leadership gift to the Guardians of Free Speech Campaign

The contribution has been made by Ansir and Sufia Junaid through the platform of Junaid Family Foundation (JFF). The exciting new partnership has been made with The City Club of Cleveland.

This contribution will be recognized with the naming of the City Club Commons as the Sufia & Junaid Family Commons, a tribute to the family’s commitment to fostering inclusive dialogue and community engagement.

“We believe in dialogue. No matter your religious beliefs, your race, or your politics, we believe there is always space for dialogue,” said Sufia Junaid. “For more than a century, the City Club has been a forum for inspiring dialogue, for creative expression, for the exchange of ideas and for civil engagement. Junaid and I are honored to be a part of preserving that legacy.”

The JFF said: “This contribution reflects JFF’s mission to create meaningful and sustainable change through four core program areas: Healthcare and Development; Education and Society; Equity and Diversity; and Civic Engagement. Through this partnership, JFF will provide an operating grant to support forums at the City Club focused on these key areas, stimulating important conversations that resonate locally and globally. JFF looks forward to the conversations and connections this partnership will inspire.”

Last year, businessman Ansir Junaid sent one million bottles of multi-nutrition food vitamin supplements for pregnant women who lack appropriate nutrition in Pakistan. Ansir Junaid made the donation of Multi-Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) through the Junaid Family Foundation and Kirk Humanitarian which are non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable populations with a focus on women and children.

Ansir Junaid is the founder, CEO, and Chairman of The Junaid Group, a privately held group of? companies representing a diverse array of industries in the United States and worldwide.