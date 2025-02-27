Over 100 Chevening Scholars return

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, welcomed back 43 Chevening and 71 Commonwealth Scholars, celebrating their studies in the UK.

The 2023-24 cohort include scholars from every part of Pakistan, studying public policy, health sciences, climate change, and business at institutions across the UK. As they return, these scholars become part of a thriving network of over 3,500 alumni, spanning government, media, business, and civil society.

Many Chevening and Commonwealth alumni have become leaders in their fields, shaping policy and driving social change. Notable alumni include the Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan, Yahya Afridi; the Honourable Supreme Court Judge, Justice Athar Minallah; Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory; Zulfiqar Younis, Additional Secretary for Climate Finance; Abia Akram, Founder of the National Forum of Women with Disabilities; and Maha Kamal, Co-Chair of Women in Energy.

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said: “Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships are among the UK’s most prestigious opportunities for Pakistanis. These scholars return empowered by a world-class education, global networks, fresh ideas, and the ambition to create real impact in Pakistan. Studying at UK universities is no easy feat, and I offer them my highest congratulations.”

Oneir Raza, a scholar from Pakistan’s education sector, said: Chevening was a remarkable experience. Studying at the University of Cambridge allowed me to gain practical skills, learn from a diverse faculty, and connect with people from different cultures. Beyond academics, Chevening broadened my horizons and helped me build lifelong bonds. I am super grateful for this opportunity.”

The British High Commission has launched climate-focused Chevening alumni engagement initiatives, including debates on the impacts and solutions to climate change in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, and a climate mentorship scheme pairing 13 mentees with 8 Chevening alumni mentors. These programmes are helping to grow Pakistani climate leadership, sparking critical dialogue, convening experts to come together to find tangible solutions to Pakistan’s climate challenges.

Applications for Commonwealth Scholarships will next open in September 2025. To find out more information, visit the CSC website. Applications for Chevening scholarships will open in August 2025. Interested candidates can register for alerts by visiting www.chevening.org

Commonwealth Scholarships?are highly competitive scholarships provided by the UK government to provide financial assistance to talented international students from across the Commonwealth nations who wish to pursue a postgraduate degree in the UK. In Pakistan, there are over 1,500 Commonwealth alumni to date. The scholarships have been available to Pakistani students since 1960.?