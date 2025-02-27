Enhancing Maritime Information and Dissemination — Exercice Sea Guard-25

Effective communication is crucial for addressing nearly any issue, and the maritime domain is no exception. Historically, due to the vastness of the seas and the scattered nature of landmasses worldwide, coupled with inadequate communication systems, maritime threats were often met with surprise and reacted to only after they occurred. There were no mechanisms in place to anticipate incidents, which resulted in a lack of awareness regarding the location and timing of threats. For example, pirates would emerge from the shadows to attack unsuspecting vessels, while illegal fishing flourished despite the existence of Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs). In cases where ships became stranded or vessels encountered distress, rescue efforts were severely hampered by insufficient information. However, as technology has evolved, so too have communication methods.

The maritime sector has also recognized the critical need for enhanced coordination, not just among domestic maritime assets, but also among regional nations. Over time, efforts were made to establish both regional and intra-regional collaboration, leading to improved maritime security and response capabilities. Thus the concept of maritime coordination center evolved because dissemination of maritime-related information through coordination centers ensures that relevant stakeholders remain updated on emerging threats such as piracy, smuggling, illegal fishing, and maritime terrorism.

The importance of maritime coordination is evident from past incidents that could have been prevented had such information-sharing mechanisms been in place. The Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1989, which resulted in one of the worst environmental disasters in history, might have been mitigated had advanced maritime monitoring and coordination mechanisms been available. Another case is the 2010 Deep water Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, where a lack of timely information sharing delayed an effective response, exacerbating the environmental and economic damage.

With the turn of the century, Maritime information-sharing initiatives were adopted progressively but steadily by the maritime nations. The concept of maritime coordination centers was first initiated by the United States with the establishment of the Maritime Security Operations Centers (MSOCs) in 2004. Subsequently, the United Kingdom, France, and India established similar mechanisms. The United Kingdom established the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center, which serves as a key link between commercial shipping and military forces operating in high-risk waters. France operates the Maritime Information Cooperation and Awareness Center (MICA), which monitors maritime traffic and threats in key global shipping lanes. India established the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in 2018 to facilitate maritime domain awareness and coordinate responses to security challenges in the Indian Ocean.

Following the lead from above & contemporary challenges, Pakistan’s Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) was established in 2013 under the Pakistan Navy’s initiative to enhance maritime security and coordination among various national stakeholders. JMICC functions as a centralized hub for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating maritime security-related information. It integrates efforts from the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pakistan Navy, law enforcement agencies, and other maritime stakeholders to improve surveillance, response capabilities, and inter-agency coordination. Over the years, JMICC has played a vital role in streamlining maritime security efforts and ensuring the protection of Pakistan’s maritime interests.

Over the time, the JMICC has evolved into a well-organized and sustainable institution, establishing links with 52 national and 11 international stakeholders. Considering the challenges, resource constraints, and inherent complexities of maritime operations, a persistent presence at sea is not feasible for any single agency or organization. Therefore, continuous coordination and cooperation among stakeholders are essential.

In order to put all stakeholders in a practical environment which require mutual coordination and allocation of suitable assets and resources for the successful conduct of given maritime situations, Pakistan Navy conducted its maiden exercise naming it Exercise SEA GUARD in year 2024. The exercise showcased the Pakistan Navy’s role in responding to natural disasters and providing humanitarian aid, demonstrating commitment to protecting human life at sea. It also emphasizes the importance of protecting Pakistan’s maritime economy, including ports, shipping, and fisheries, to ensure national prosperity. The exercise brought together multiple civil and naval departments to rehearse procedures, ensuring a unified response to emergencies at sea. The exercise also successfully enhanced collective response capabilities in emergencies, effectively safeguarding lives and property at sea through improved communication and coordination among stakeholders.

Due to the successful conduct of the exercise in 2004, several significant achievements have been realized. The event garnered positive feedback on international platforms and renewed confidence in Pakistan’s coordination capabilities. Since the last exercise in 2024, the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) has been approached 33 times for search and rescue operations, successfully rescuing over 60 lives with the support of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Pakistan Navy.

JMICC’s international connections have also improved, exemplified by the coordination with Oman Maritime Security Center to repair a stranded Pakistani fishing vessel, ensuring the safety of eight lives. Furthermore, in Jan, 2025, JMICC also responded to a distress call from an Iranian fishing vessel, rescuing eight personnel via helicopter with the Pakistan Navy’s assistance. Additionally, JMICC has effectively coordinated several anti-narcotics operations, conducting nine operations since January 2024, including a recent successful mission near Sonmiani that seized 200 kg of narcotics by Pakistan Marines.

Due professional efficacy of the last year exercise, Pakistan Navy is now conducting its second iteration from 24 to 28 February 2025. In line with previous exercise, it aims to enhance maritime domain awareness by strengthening information-sharing mechanisms to improve situational awareness among national maritime security agencies including but not limited to Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pakistan Coast Guards, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Port Qasim Authority (PQA), and other relevant organizations.

Exercise SEA GUARD-25 underscores the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to enhancing maritime security through comprehensive inter-agency collaboration. By fostering information-sharing, refining operational procedures, and engaging in practical drills, SEA GUARD-25 reinforces Pakistan’s capability to secure its maritime frontiers. As maritime threats continue to evolve, initiatives like SEA GUARD remain instrumental in ensuring a safe and secure maritime environment for Pakistan and the broader North Arabian Sea region.

The writer is associated with the National Institute of Maritime Affairs Islamabad and can be reached at cdranees@gmail.com