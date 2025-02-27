RUDA unleashes communication wherewithal

In an historic move, RUDA is about to rope in the connectivity matrix between existing Lahore and ravi city through a number of communication projects which are initiated with a verve to create architectural marvel in the shortest possible time.

The most pertinent to mention is a 300 feet wide and 17 km long express way. This will start from chaharbagh with a terminus across river, having 1 km long , most modern bridge.

Chairman RUDA Mr Shahid Ashraf Tarar and CEO Mr Imran Amin inspected the site from where the expressway project has already kick-started. They emphasised that the project will be completed in 9 months and will result in jump starting the economic activity , social mobility and prosperity of common people through a gigantic artery of communication. It is pertinent to note that already modern fruit and vegetable market, model villages, hydrologically enliven river creek and number of people friendly projects are underway at trivium across the river.

It was further highlighted that RUDA is going to be the first environment friendly and sustainable city with comprehensive sense of livability and walkability. This expressway will be the central chord from where the complete network will be weaved.

CEO RUDA appreciated executive director Abdul waheed and engineering department for meticulous planning and execution. While taking a leaf from history Chairman RUDA called this expressway another grand trunk of connectivity and prosperity.