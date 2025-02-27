Anara Behram makes Pakistan proud with gold medal

Pakistani student Anara Behram Durrani had won the gold medal at the STEMCO Science Global Competition held in Singapore, bringing international recognition to the country.

According to Radio Pakistan, as many as 15 Pakistani students reached the final round of the prestigious competition, where they competed against 177 young scientists from around the world.

The event serves as a key platform to inspire young minds towards excellence in science and innovation, where Anara Behram’s outstanding performance in the competition secured her the top position, making the nation proud.

Earlier, 26,000 students from across Pakistan participated in the national phase of the contest, with only 15 qualifying for the international round.

The competition took place from February 12 to 17, 2025, at the National University of Singapore, where young scientists showcased their skills and innovative projects on a global stage.