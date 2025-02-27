‘Pakistan advances green industrialization agenda’

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam reaffirmed her government’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing and regulatory enforcement to address environmental challenges.

Pakistan is taking significant steps towards advancing green industrialization, said Alam while addressing the UNCTAD & SPRC Green Industrialization Project, highlighting the country’s efforts to align its industrial practices with global environmental standards.

In her address, the Coordinator emphasized the critical need for transforming Pakistan’s industrial sector to ensure a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability.

The plastics sector, which contributes 15% to the national GDP and employs over 1.2 million people, is at the center of this transformation. However, it also faces challenges such as high greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, excessive waste generation, and weak regulatory compliance, all of which are significant contributors to environmental degradation.

“The plastics sector is vital to our economy, but it also presents serious environmental challenges. To address these, we need a robust system of regulatory enforcement and improved recycling practices that align with the principles of a circular economy. Federal and provincial Environmental Protection Agencies (EPAs) must play an active role in ensuring compliance and creating a cleaner, more sustainable manufacturing sector,” the Coordinator stated.

The development of the Green Industrialization Policy Framework under the UNCTAD & SPRC Green Industrialization Project is at the forefront of Pakistan’s efforts to tackle these challenges. The framework will focus on several key objectives, including lowering industrial GHG emissions across various sectors, particularly high-emission industries like plastics, strengthening compliance with existing environmental standards and developing new regulations where needed, promoting cleaner production methods that reduce pollution and enhance energy efficiency and improving commercial practices to create a more sustainable industrial ecosystem in Pakistan.

Romina said the Ministry of Climate Change, in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Industries & Production, Ministry of Commerce, the Board of Investment, and Provincial Departments of Industries, is working to finalize and implement the Green Industrialization Policy Framework at both national and oñ!*0provincial levels.

This collaboration is aimed at ensuring that the policy framework is not only comprehensive but also adaptable to the diverse industrial landscape across the country. Romina said in addition to regulatory measures, the State Bank of Pakistan is also advancing its Green Taxonomy initiative, which seeks to mobilize green finance for sustainable manufacturing practices.