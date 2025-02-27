Chicken prices increases by Rs 137 in twin cities

The price of chicken increased by Rs 137 per kg compared to the cost of the last two months from December 2024 to the current month of February 27, before the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the market survey conducted by APP here Thursday, the price of poultry chicken increased to Rs 470 per Kg in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The last month until December 27, 2024 chicken was sold at Rs 333 per kg, which was less than the previous month’s price hike in poultry prices in the retail market.

The poultry consumables, chicken and eggs prices have been reduced for the past few weeks, and are once again out of reach of the public.

The prices of poultry items have increased by 30 percent in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the last two months, which has created huge volatility in the market.

According to the market survey, during the past two months in the twin cities, 32 percent increase was witnessed in the price of chicken, while a 25 per cent increase in the price of poultry eggs in the last eight weeks.

According to the survey, the price of live chicken in the twin cities was between Rs 470 per 480 kg from the last week of February 2025.

Similarly, chicken meat is sold at Rs 770 to 780 per kg in the market of both cities.

During this time, it was also found that poultry eggs used to be sold at Rs 300 to Rs 310 per dozen in the market of both cities.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, the farmer Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), Chaudhry, Muhammad Ashraf said the increase in the current prices of poultry is due to demand and supply issues.

PPA ex. Chairman said that the increase in poultry business inputs and cost of doing business was seen across the country due to which the market was in crisis.

He said that many people related to the chicken business in the country were affected by the current crisis and especially small businesses and poultry farms were closed, adding the poultry business in the four provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is suffering from the current economic crisis.

Chaudhry Ashraf said that the country’s economic conditions are also an important issue and the poultry feed ingredients imported from foreign countries are very expensive, in which soybean is important.

Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) has also called for a further increase in the prices of poultry chicken in the holy month of Ramazan and there was an increase observed in the prices of poultry items in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.