SSGC issues gas supply schedule for Ramazan 2025

With the month of Ramazan less than a week away, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Wednesday announced the gas supply schedule for the holy month.

SSGC’s main activity is transmission and distribution of natural gas in Sindh and Baluchistan.

“SSGC wishes a blessed Ramazan Mubarak to its esteemed customers and would like to assure them of uninterrupted gas supplies for Sehar and Iftaar preparations,” the company statement read.

“However, it must be kept in mind that around annual 10% depletion in the country’s gas reserves has led to the widening gas demand-supply gap,” it added.

To ensure improved gas pressure, SSGC said it would be carrying out gas pressure profiling from 09:00am to 03:30pm and then during night times from 10:00pm to 03:00am during Ramazan.

“These timings have been worked out for providing convenience to our esteemed customers for food preparations for Sehar and Iftaar,” the company said.