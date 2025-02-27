Sindh Home Minister stresses coordination for Ramadan security

The Sindh Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, has issued directives to the police, instructing them to review lists of mosques, imambargahs, madrasas, and other open venues, categorized by police range, district, and zones, and to finalize the Ramadan security plan and send it for review at the earliest. This plan must ensure the cooperation and consultation of Rangers Sindh and all other stakeholders to ensure the overall protection of the public’s lives and property during Ramadan. The Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, stated that the security plan should be developed based on crime analysis in the respective police station areas, considering the three categories: highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal. This plan should cover all mosques, imambargahs, madrasas, and other open prayer venues during Taraweeh, ensuring extraordinary security measures, especially during the three Ashrahs (10-day periods), including the Day of Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali, and the last ten nights (Shab-e-Qadr).

He added that additional police deployments beyond regular police personnel should be made during all three Ashrahs, with special assignments given to police commandos in potentially sensitive areas. Under the Ramadan security plan, the security of central mosques, imambargahs, madrasas, other open prayer venues, and locations for three-day, five-day, and fifteen-day Taraweeh prayers should be coordinated and effectively monitored under the supervision of relevant SSPs and SDPOs. Strict surveillance measures, in collaboration with the organizers, should be implemented. Technical sweeping, clearance, advance intelligence collection and sharing, random snap checks, picketing, patrolling, barricades at entry and exit points, searching, police deployment at prominent locations, speeding up ongoing operations against crime, and arrests of fugitives and wanted criminals should all be part of the Ramadan security plan’s strategy and action plan.

The Home Minister Sindh, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, emphasized that the Ramadan security plan should also include security details for all key government and semi-government buildings, offices, sensitive installations, consulates, religious sites of minority communities, and public places across the province. Additionally, police officers and personnel should be briefed on security duties, and citizens should be encouraged to cooperate with all police security measures, which should also be part of the plan.