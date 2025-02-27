Sindh govt to provide free electric bikes to women

The Sindh government has decided to provide free electric bikes to women to ease their transportation during professional duties, a private TV channel reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Sindh Transport Department has proposed a plan to distribute electric bikes to women and has requested Rs300 million from the Sindh government.

The transport department has urged that this amount be allocated outside the regular budget.

According to the transport department, the electric bikes would be distributed to women through an open balloting system at no cost.

Sources indicate that the approval for this initiative will be sought from the provincial cabinet tomorrow.