Workshop on OLBS organized

A workshop on software training for the introduction of Online Billing Solution (OLBS) at the federal and provincial levels is ongoing at the AG Sindh Office in Karachi under the auspices of Project “Sahal” from February 20 to February 28, 2025.

Under this new software, online facilities have been provided for all major sectors, including education, health, police, government secretariat Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDO’s). Through this, DDO’s can now process their contingency bills, which are acceptable through TR-30 form, online in the AG office without having to visit the AG office and can also check their current status.

The training for this software will continue at the AG Sindh Office in Karachi under the auspices of Project Sahal from February 20 to February 28, 2025. Mohsin Ali (Additional Accountant General Sindh), Tayyab Ali Ghori (AO Accounts), Amir Rasool (Team Leader Sahil Project) and Tashfeen (Consultant Sahal Project) are providing awareness during this training.

this training, all DDO’s are not only being made aware of the use of this software but also given general awareness about IT security under modern requirements. This entire process aims to effectively promote a paperless environment.