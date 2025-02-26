Major 50 Million Fraud Scandal Rocks Healthcare Recruitment Firm

Lahore, Pakistan – A major fraud investigation is underway after former CEO Danish Rana and his team orchestrated a multi-million-rupee scam targeting a leading UK-based healthcare recruitment firm.

The fraudsters, Danish Rana, Soloman Sharoze, Usama Ahmad, Omar Tanweer, Saad Saeed, and Nofal Ali, are accused of hijacking business from its UK parent company. They forged invoices, diverted client payments to a fraudulent entity—Grant Manpower Ltd (GMP)—and falsely claimed their business had been acquired.

Former CEO Danish Rana

The scam was exposed when clients flagged suspicious invoices. An internal probe uncovered a deliberate scheme to siphon money, steal clients, and manipulate the UK parent company’s phone lines to add legitimacy to the fraud. Rana resigned abruptly after damning evidence surfaced.

Legal action is now in motion, with relevant authorities investigating the case. A top law firm is pursuing criminal charges, and authorities are tracking down all those complicit in the scheme.

The fraud has left employees in Pakistan in limbo, with concerns they were misled into joining the fraudulent operation. Meanwhile, affected clients are urged to verify payment details directly with the company.

This is an active investigation, and justice will be served.