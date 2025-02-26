H&S Residence Success Event: A Night of Unmatched Luxury, Record Sales, and Coveted Rolex Recognitions

KARACHI – On 22nd February, Pakistan’s luxury real estate scene reached new heights at the H&S Residence Success Event, hosted at the iconic HMR Waterfront in DHA Phase VIII, Karachi. Organized by H&S Properties in collaboration with HMR Waterfront, this star-studded celebration brought together Pakistan’s top real estate professionals, business magnates, influencers, and A-list celebrities under one roof. Renowned for its award-winning excellence in the UAE and its trailblazing projects in Pakistan, H&S Properties showcased its unmatched vision and leadership—redefining luxury real estate for a new era.

Revolutionizing Luxury Real Estate in Pakistan

H&S Properties has once again set the bar in the industry. The event celebrated the phenomenal success of H&S Residence, a 39-story waterfront masterpiece designed by the globally renowned Nikken Sekkei. This landmark project is already making waves in the market with record-breaking sales and an impressive 15% price appreciation for its investors within just a few months. H&S Residence is redefining coastal living in Pakistan, setting a new standard for luxury and innovation.

An Evening of Unmatched Prestige

The atmosphere was electric as live performances by musical powerhouses Aima Baig and rock legend Ali Azmat ignited the stage, captivating the audience with their dynamic energy. Amid this high-octane entertainment, guests also enjoyed an interactive live quiz with exciting cash giveaways of 100,000 PKR for correct answers, adding an extra layer of thrill to the evening.

Celebrating Unprecedented Achievements

The highlight of the night was the groundbreaking awards ceremony. H&S Properties rewrote the rules of real estate recognition by honoring outstanding alliance partners who played a crucial role in the success of H&S Residence. Seven top performers were awarded a staggering 1 MILLION PKR each, while the top three achievers received coveted Rolex watches—a first in Pakistan’s real estate history. These prestigious awards were presented by Mr. Saad Haq, Group CEO of H&S Group, and Mr. Emad Haq, Vice Chairman of H&S Group, whose visionary leadership has propelled the company to remarkable heights both locally and internationally. Their presence, alongside Mr. Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi, Chairman of HMR, and Mr. Hasnain Pardesi, CEO/Director of HMR Waterfront, further amplified the event’s prestige, underscoring the unmatched dedication of H&S’s alliance partners.

A New Chapter in Coastal Luxury

With world-class amenities, panoramic sea views, and cutting-edge design by Nikken Sekkei, H&S Residence at HMR Waterfront is not merely a project—it is the future of coastal luxury in Pakistan. This event has solidified its reputation as the most sought-after address in DHA Phase VIII, offering investors and homeowners a lifestyle that transcends imagination.

A Defining Moment for the Industry

The H&S Residence Success Event was not just a night of celebration; it was a defining moment that reshaped the landscape of luxury real estate in Pakistan. As H&S Properties continues to push boundaries with innovative projects and record-breaking achievements, it is clear that this is only the beginning of an even more extraordinary journey ahead.

