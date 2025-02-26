Pakistan to expel all Afghans including card holder refugees this year

Pakistan has decided to expel all Afghan nationals, including legal refugees, by the end of this year, a private TV channel reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, as part of a major crackdown on illegal foreigners, the government has decided to deport all Afghan nationals, even those holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.

The decision was made during a meeting at the Interior Ministry, chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The meeting was attended by chief secretaries of all four provinces, inspector generals (IGs), and officials from various law enforcement agencies.

The Interior Ministry has clarified that even registered Afghans with valid PoR cards must leave Pakistan. However, they may return after obtaining proper visas through legal channels. To facilitate their departure, 49 repatriation points have been set up.

The deportation process is set to begin after April, following legal protocols. Initially, police will issue warnings to Afghan cardholders before enforcing repatriation. Those who leave voluntarily will be allowed to take their belongings. However, after April, any Afghan national—regardless of PoR status—remaining in Pakistan will be subject to legal deportation.

According to the UNHCR, Pakistan currently hosts around 1.5 million Afghan refugees and asylum-seekers, along with over 1.5 million Afghans of various legal statuses.