IMF team to review Pakistan’s $7 billion EFF program in March

A nine-member delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to visit Pakistan next week for a two-week assessment of the country’s $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

According to media reports, the team is expected to arrive on March 3 to conduct the first review of the EFF program.

The visit will be divided into two phases: the initial phase will focus on technical discussions, followed by policy-level negotiations in the second phase. The budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, which is currently being drafted, is also expected to come under review.

During their stay, the IMF officials will hold meetings with key government institutions, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Planning Commission, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). Additionally, discussions will be held with representatives from the provincial governments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.