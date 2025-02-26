Bitcoin price declines by $573 to $88,159

Bitcoin began Wednesday’s session in negative territory, with its price falling to $88,159.55 at around 00:55 UTC—$573.73 lower than Tuesday’s closing price of $88,733.28.

This figure represented Bitcoin’s lowest level until 5:40 UTC, as the price did not dip any further during that interval.

Despite this drop, there was no notable recovery. The peak price reached was $89,344.17 at approximately 3:19 UTC, which marked an increase of $610.89.

After 1:55 UTC, Bitcoin generally traded above its previous close, with only minor fluctuations.

At 5:45 UTC, Bitcoin was valued at $88,792 in USD. In Pakistani rupees, this translates to approximately Rs24,734,151 (PKR 24.7 million).

Other cryptocurrencies also experienced mixed movements: Ether declined by 0.46 percent to $2,484.65; Litecoin increased by 3.40 percent to $118.49; Dogecoin fell by 0.43 percent to around $0.2107; and Binance Coin saw a slight uptick of 0.076 percent, reaching $623.84.