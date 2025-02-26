No action taken against officials involved in Rs 21 billion power overbilling

It has come to light that officials and employees responsible for overbilling electricity consumers by 21 billion rupees have faced no consequences.

A meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, chaired by Junaid Akbar Khan, saw the committee head express strong discontent with Ministry of Finance officials. He demanded a list of the top 300 defaulters in the power sector.

During the session, it was revealed that nine electricity distribution companies failed to recover hundreds of billions of rupees from defaulters. An audit objection regarding the non-recovery of 877 billion rupees was also discussed.

The committee further disclosed that those involved in the 21-billion-rupee overbilling scandal remained unpunished.

Chairman Junaid Akbar directed that a monthly report be submitted on the recovery progress and actions taken against responsible officials.

Meanwhile, electricity consumers across the country continue to suffer, with no authority addressing their grievances. Overbilling has spiraled into a massive crisis, forcing citizens to pay inflated charges for electricity they never used.

Shockingly, those responsible for this fraudulent billing not only go unpunished but also openly acknowledge their actions in high-level meetings, reflecting the deepening lawlessness in the country.