PM lands in Tashkent on Central Asia economic diplomacy tour

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Uzbekistan for talks on trade, energy and defense ties as part of an economic diplomacy push to enhance investment with landlocked Central Asia. Sharif’s trip to Tashkent follows a two-day visit to Baku during which Pakistan and Azerbaijan signed multiple agreements to enhance cooperation in the trade, energy, tourism and education sectors. Pakistan is seeking to leverage its strategic position as a key trade and transit hub to connect the landlocked Central Asian republics to the global market. Since last year, there has been a surge in visits, investment talks and other economic activity between Pakistan and the Central Asia states. “Foreign minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov received Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival at Tashkent airport,” the premier’s office said in a statement. Pakistan and Uzbekistan are expected to sign a number of agreements during the visit, the Pakistani foreign office said on Monday. “Prime Minister of Pakistan and President of Uzbekistan, during bilateral meeting, would discuss all areas of bilateral cooperation including connectivity, economic, trade, investment, energy, defense and security, regional stability, and education,” the foreign office added. “The leaders would also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.” The statement added that the visit highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen ties with Uzbekistan “through fostering greater economic collaboration and exploring new avenues of partnership, as part of the strategic vision for regional integration and economic prosperity.” During the visit, Sharif will also address the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum in which leading businessmen from both sides will participate and hold business-to-business meetings. Uzbekistan is the largest consumer market and second biggest economy in Central Asia. It was the first Central Asian country with which Pakistan signed a bilateral Transit Trade Agreement (UPTTA) and a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) on 17 items. In February 2023, Pakistan and Uzbekistan signed a $1 billion deal to boost bilateral trade, aiming to promote the exchange of goods and services. Last month, Uzbek Ambassador to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev also announced plans to launch direct flights from Uzbekistan to the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi.